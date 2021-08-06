Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – 2 days ago, controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, posted a photo at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) and alleged that he had flown to South Africa to seek specialized treatment after Robert Alai clobbered him with a ‘rungu’ after an altercation in Kilimani.

The clout-chasing singer asked his fans to pray for him and alleged that he had booked an appointment with a South African doctor.

However, it’s now emerging that he is not in South Africa as alleged.

According to Edgar Obare, Ringtone is in Seychelles for a vacation.

He was spotted at one of the lavish hotels in Seychelles, having fun with some friends.

He is using his publicized altercation with Robert Alai to chase clout by pretending that he sustained injuries that need special medical attention after Alai clobbered him with a rungu about two weeks ago.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories exposing his lies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.