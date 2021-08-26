Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a law firm in Nairobi is seeking to engage the services of a Registry Clerk.

Responsible for maintaining the company’s records, codes files and retrieves records as needed and ensures the system is well organized.

Responsibilities

Sort or classify information according to guidelines such as content, purpose, user criteria, or chronological, alphabetical, or numerical order.

Update filling manual

Eliminate outdated or unnecessary materials, destroying them or transferring them to inactive storage according to file maintenance guidelines and/or legal requirements.

Enter document identification codes into systems in order to determine locations of documents to be retrieved.

Modify and improve filing systems, or implement new filing systems.

Perform periodic inspections of materials or files in order to ensure correct placement, legibility, and proper condition.

Quarterly request all advocate to identify files for closure which are in the registry

Supervise file trimming and scanning

Keeps Record of all open and closed files

Together with the admin and operations department , the registrar keeps the records for the files in the store

Informs the firm when a client has changed their details

Ensures the clients details have been changed in the server

Assignment of the job number and file number.

Preparation of legal documents

Support Administration function

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2021

Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.