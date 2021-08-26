Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a law firm in Nairobi is seeking to engage the services of a Registry Clerk.
Responsible for maintaining the company’s records, codes files and retrieves records as needed and ensures the system is well organized.
Responsibilities
- Sort or classify information according to guidelines such as content, purpose, user criteria, or chronological, alphabetical, or numerical order.
- Update filling manual
- Eliminate outdated or unnecessary materials, destroying them or transferring them to inactive storage according to file maintenance guidelines and/or legal requirements.
- Enter document identification codes into systems in order to determine locations of documents to be retrieved.
- Modify and improve filing systems, or implement new filing systems.
- Perform periodic inspections of materials or files in order to ensure correct placement, legibility, and proper condition.
- Quarterly request all advocate to identify files for closure which are in the registry
- Supervise file trimming and scanning
- Keeps Record of all open and closed files
- Together with the admin and operations department , the registrar keeps the records for the files in the store
- Informs the firm when a client has changed their details
- Ensures the clients details have been changed in the server
- Assignment of the job number and file number.
- Preparation of legal documents
- Support Administration function
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2021
Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.
