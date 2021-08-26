Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client a law firm in Nairobi is seeking to engage the services of a Registry Clerk.

Responsible for maintaining the company’s records, codes files and retrieves records as needed and ensures the system is well organized.

Responsibilities

  • Sort or classify information according to guidelines such as content, purpose, user criteria, or chronological, alphabetical, or numerical order.
  • Update filling manual
  • Eliminate outdated or unnecessary materials, destroying them or transferring them to inactive storage according to file maintenance guidelines and/or legal requirements.
  • Enter document identification codes into systems in order to determine locations of documents to be retrieved.
  • Modify and improve filing systems, or implement new filing systems.
  • Perform periodic inspections of materials or files in order to ensure correct placement, legibility, and proper condition.
  • Quarterly request all advocate to identify files for closure which are in the registry
  • Supervise file trimming and scanning
  • Keeps Record of all open and closed files
  • Together with the admin and operations department , the registrar keeps the records for the files in the store
  • Informs the firm when a client has changed their details
  • Ensures the clients details have been changed in the server
  • Assignment of the job number and file number.
  • Preparation of legal documents
  • Support Administration function

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2021
Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.

