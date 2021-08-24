Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Citizen TV News Anchor, Trevor Ombija, has disclosed that he is single and not ready to mingle since he is still nursing heartbreak.

Speaking in an interview, the popular TV journalist said he was in a relationship for a decade, only to be dumped by his fiancée after he paid the dowry in 2015.

“I was badly heartbroken. I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person.

“Don’t go into a relationship when you are broken. Right now I will admit it,” he said.

“I am from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those on and off relationships. I actually took dowry to her home on December 5, 2015, then akaniacha. She said that she needs to find herself,” he added.

The husky-voiced anchor revealed that he tried in vain to make the relationship work but he didn’t succeed.

“Nilijaribu kuforce issues for a while! You know when you are dumped and then you try to insist that you can work it out. Ukiachwa achika. I have accepted and am fixing myself,” he said.

When asked whether he asked for a refund of the dowry he had paid, Trevor said: “That’s being petty, I left it. But we are still very good friends. Ground haitaki makasiriko. The only thing is don’t take your drama to the next relationship.”

He is currently working on himself and has found solace in the gym.

“Those weights are heavy. There is no day the gym will say I don’t love you anymore. You can count on that and not human beings,” he said.

Here’s a video of the interview where he opened up on his love life.

