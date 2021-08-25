Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has revealed the identity of the biggest land grabber in Kenya.

Since independence, Kenyans have been grappling with land grabbing cases, particularly in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu cities.

Senior government officials, including late founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and late former President Daniel Moi, have been accused of grabbing huge tracts of land during their reign but according to Ngilu, these men are not the biggest land grabbers in Kenya.

Ngilu, who wrote on social media on Wednesday, said the biggest land grabber in Kenya is Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngilu, who is a former Land Cabinet Secretary, said during her tenure in office, Ruto tried to grab a piece of land belonging to Lang’ata Primary School.

She further said even the birds know that Ruto is the biggest land grabber in the country.

“I once served as the minister of land and witnessed William Ruto trying to grab a piece of land that belonged to the poor children in Langata Primary School.

“Even the birds of air know that William Samoei Ruto is the biggest land grabber,” Ngilu wrote on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST