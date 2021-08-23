Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to channel money that had been set aside for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to COVID-19 mass vaccination.

This is after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court ruling that declared the Constitutional Amendment Bill (2020) unconstitutional, null and void.

Speaking at St Luke’s Wang’uru Anglican Church in Kirinyaga County yesterday, Ruto said the KSh 10 billion set aside for constitutional amendment through the BBI should be channeled towards vaccination of all Kenyans now that BBI is dead and gone.

“Vaccination of Kenyans should take priority over anything else, we want our people given jabs to be safe,” the DP said.

The DP stressed that BBI which sought to review Kenya’s 2010 Constitution was no more and the government should now focus on health matters.

While calling on the National Assembly to support the amendment of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to ensure universal healthcare for all Kenyans, Ruto observed that the country cannot move forward when Kenyans are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As Kenyans, we should be united in fighting COVID-19 which has badly affected our economy,” he said.

This comes even as there are spirited efforts by Tanga Tanga members to sue the president over the billions he wasted pushing the illegal document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST