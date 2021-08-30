Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 30 August 2021 – A surveillance footage showing a daring robber walking into a barbershop where he brandished a firearm and robbed the barber has surfaced online.

The armed robber walked into the barbershop disguised as a customer and pulled out a gun from his waistband before making away with four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cellphones, and $700 in cash.

The police hope that the video will help them identify the suspect since his face is visible in the video.

Watch the chilling footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.