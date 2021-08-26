Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 August 2021 – Laikipia Woman Rep, Catherine Waruguru, celebrated her 35th birthday in an invite-only lavish party attended by family and friends.

The vocal Woman Rep hosted the posh party at Hermosa Gardens in Karen.

She looked exquisite in an expensive gown while her husband Peter Waweru, the wealthy businessman she snatched from another woman, looked dapper in a white shirt, maroon bow-tie and black trousers.

Everything looked perfect at the memorable party.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.