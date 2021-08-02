Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Applicants Qualifications, Experience, Competencies and Attributes

Must have CPA II or equivalent

Must have a minimum of 3 year experience

Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages

Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision

Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams

Must demonstrate ability to multitask

Must be a flexible person who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals

Should be an effective communicator with the ability to handle high level communication

Must be able to work under pressure

Must have excellent customer care services

Must be an honest person full of integrity in their personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities

Must be aligned to the mission and vision of AIC Kijabe hospital

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your application letter and CV to recruit@kijabehospital.org indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 12th August 2021. After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. Kindly select the external application form. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.