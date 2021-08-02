Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Applicants Qualifications, Experience, Competencies and Attributes
- Must have CPA II or equivalent
- Must have a minimum of 3 year experience
- Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice
- Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages
- Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision
- Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams
- Must demonstrate ability to multitask
- Must be a flexible person who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals
- Should be an effective communicator with the ability to handle high level communication
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Must have excellent customer care services
- Must be an honest person full of integrity in their personal conduct and handling of job responsibilities
- Must be aligned to the mission and vision of AIC Kijabe hospital
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your application letter and CV to recruit@kijabehospital.org indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 12th August 2021. After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. Kindly select the external application form. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.
