Monday, 30 August 2021 – Residents of South C in Nairobi have protested after officers from Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) clamped their vehicles inside an estate.

The officers were demanding parking fees from residents who had parked their cars outside their houses.

A video shared online shows furious residents confronting the NMS officers and demanding to know why they are collecting parking fees from residential areas.

“Wanakuja mpaka kwa estate,” one of the residents is heard ranting in the video.

The officers unclamped the vehicles after sensing danger.

“South C cowards did not beat up Nairobi Metropolitan Services staffers who went to clamp their cars INSIDE the estate. Watu wa South C ni simps. Useless guys,” Cyprian Nyakundi captioned the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.