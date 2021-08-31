Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – When Caroline Wanjiku jetted into the county for holiday from the United States of America about a week ago, she was elated after reconnecting with her family.

On August 20th, she visited her rural home in Gatanga alongside her two uncles.

Sadly, they died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stalled trailer along Thika Road.

Here’s an emotional video of friends paying tribute to the deceased lady and her two uncles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.