Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Caren Kibet, was hired recently by KBC to revamp its sports desk after rebranding.

The petite sports anchor has a gorgeous body and a charming smile that keeps male viewers glued to their screens.

She is always dressed to impress.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.