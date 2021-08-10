Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Requirements for Appointment

Be a Kenyan citizen aged 18 years and above;

Must be a holder of at least Certificate in ECDE offered by the Ministry of Education, KNEC or their equivalent;

Have a minimum of one year teaching experience in pre-primary or ECDE centers after training;

Ready to undergo effective Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training;

Must be willing to uphold standards of professionalism required in the teaching service as provided in the existing policies and regulations in Kenya;

Must be registered with Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and develop play/learning materials for children;

Organize and facilitate play/learning activities in pre-primary and ECDE centers;

Facilitate curriculum implementation;

Ensure safety and security of children at the center;

Advice on children‟s feeding programme;

Should be conversant with applicable requirements of line Ministries.

How To Apply

Written applications including the current curriculum vitae, copies of professional and academic certificates, and ID Card should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Nandi County Public Service Board

P.O Box 802-30300 Kabsabet.

Hand-delivered on or before 23rd August 2021.