Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Soy MP Caleb Kositany has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta for abandoning what he termed as an organized Jubilee party for a disorganized Opposition party (ODM).

This follows Uhuru’s recent move where he is brokering a truce between the One Kenya Alliance principals and ODM leader Raila Odinga as he seeks to craft a winning team ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Taking to Twitter, Kositany told Uhuru to finish his term and go adding that Kenya’s Deputy President, William Ruto, will not resign as asked by the president.

“William Ruto will not resign. The one who abandoned the ruling party for the Opposition should just finish and go.

“Ruto would never have killed the Jubilee party, and taken the carcass to ODM,” he said.

The legislator was referring to President Uhuru’s apparent close working relationship with his main challenger in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga was technically crafted into government after the 2017 General Election through the early 2018 famous handshake, which sidelined Uhuru’s deputy president and turned him into a mere spectator in government affairs.

According to Kositany, Jubilee was once the most powerful and organized political party before it was run down by a few ardent supporters of the President as well as the inclusion of Raila Odinga and ODM into government affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST