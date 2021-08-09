Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – A busty lady stunned guests in a wedding after she unleashed some crazy and energetic dance moves that almost made her big ‘milk factory’ pop out of her dress.

The well-endowed woman shook her big derriere vigorously as if she was in a nightclub and even twerked, leaving male guests with wild thoughts.

Her crazy antics have caused mixed reactions on social media.

While some people see no problem with her dance moves, others think she went overboard.

“Sometimes we just need to respect ourselves as women.

“We shouldn’t be judged by what we wear, yes I know that. But what is all this?” a lady commented.

“Shameless. This can’t happen at my wedding,” another lady added.

Here’s the video.

