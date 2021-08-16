Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Struggling Mombasa singer, Fredrick Kilonzo alias Brown Mauzo, has decided to celebrate his 1st marriage anniversary with faded socialite Vera Sidika in style.

Mauzo shared a video tattooing Vera Sidika’s name on his arms and captioned it, “The love I have for my wife got me tattooing her name on my arm. This is for you baby. I love you.”.

Vera responded to the video saying, “Awww my baby. You went through all that pain for me. Love you,’’.

He further shared another photo flaunting his tattooed arms and captioned it, “For the love of my wife. One and only Vera Sidika,”

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo fell in love last year.

They are expecting their first child.

Here’s a photo and video of Brown Mauzo flaunting the tattooed arms.

