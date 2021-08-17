Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 17 August 2021 – Detectives have arrested the prime suspect behind the gruesome murder of four innocent men who were merry-making in Kitengela, only to be mistaken for livestock thieves.

According to DCI, the 40-year-old suspect, identified as Benson Melonyie Ole Mungai, was smoked out of his hideout in Kitengela town last evening.

He has been hiding in the town since he masterminded the killings.

He is said to have coordinated the killing of the four young men on Sunday last week.

Forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.

“Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime, where it was established that he led and coordinated the killing of the four. Detectives are in pursuit of the rest of the killers, as Ole Mungai remains in custody to assist us with further investigations,” DCI posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.