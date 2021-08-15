Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 15 August 2021 – Rogue pastor, Victor Kanyari, is smiling to the bank as hundreds of brainwashed Kenyans flock to his church along Kangundo Road.

Kanyari built a new church after his church in Njiiru was demolished in April.

Looking at the photos that he shared on his Facebook page, he still has a huge following despite being exposed as a fake preacher by former investigative reporter Mohammed Ali.

The rogue preacher is still performing fake miracles at a fee and desperate Kenyans have started flocking to his new church, hoping to receive healing and miracles.

In one of the photos that Kanyari shared on his Facebook page, he is seen dishing out envelopes to his congregants for them to put tithes and offerings.

In another photo, an usher is seen putting ‘anointed’ water in bottles, which she sells to the congregants.

See the photos below that show how Kanyari’s church business is booming.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.