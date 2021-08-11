Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has insisted that his name must be on the presidential ballot in 2022, despite President Uhuru Kenyatta’s concerted effort to convince him to drop his bid and support Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, Uhuru invited Raila, Musalia, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula to State House, Mombasa, where he urged them to support Jakom’s candidature since he is the only man who can beat Deputy President William Ruto.

But speaking on Wednesday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said Mudavadi will not support anyone since he is the right man to lead Kenya.

Malala insisted that the former vice president has all it takes to lead the 48 million Kenyans, given the experience he picked from the past regimes in which he served

“Hon Musalia Mudavadi, leaving no stone unturned in the journey to statehouse come 2022.

“From Mombasa to the rest of the country, ANC steadily readies to take over the leadership of this country,” Malala, who is a close ally of Mudavadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST