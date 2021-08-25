Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator joined his hustler nation bandwagon.

Ruto has been using hustler narrative to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking on Wednesday, Turkana Senator, Prof Malachy Ekai, said after soul searching and listening to his electorate, he has decided to dump ODM for Ruto’s new party, United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

The renowned scholar was elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket after defeating the Jubilee candidate.

The senator also drummed up support for the new bottom-up economic model.

He said that this new economic model will empower small traders and uplift small-scale businesses in the County.

This statement comes six days after Ruto hosted Turkana leaders at his official residence in Karen.

The leaders were led by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, woman representative Joyce Emakinor among other senior leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST