Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a momentary setback in his match to State House after he failed to get an endorsement from Luo Nyanza.

Raila was set to get the endorsement by all counties in Nyanza tomorrow but the much-hyped meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 infections.

On Monday, August 2, the ODM leader announced plans for a series of meetings across the country starting with a rally at Sikri in Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay to chart the way forward.

Speaking in Homa Bay when he commissioned the Midland Health Center in South Kasipul Ward on Wednesday, Governor Cyprian Awiti said the rally has been delayed with no other date announced.

“Our meeting which was supposed to be graced by Raila Odinga at Sikri has been postponed. The new date will be announced later,” Awiti said.

His sentiments were echoed by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, who said he was called by the Ministry of Health and the Inspector of Police urging them to suspend political gatherings due to Covid-19.

“I was called by the ministry of health and IG of police and told to stop political gatherings due to COVID-19,” Junet said.

Raila promised to make a major declaration on the Nyanza once the meeting takes place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST