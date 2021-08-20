Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has been featured on this month’s issue of Parents Magazine together with his wife and kids.

The vocal lawyer, who has been married for 16 years, has three adorable children aged 4, 11, and 13.

According to Havi, they have an interesting way of naming their children.

His wife Felicine gives the children the first name while he gives them the second.

Here are stunning photos of the lawyer’s 3 children.

