Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Jeremy Kiuna, the son of flamboyant city preachers Rev. Kathy Kiuna and Bishop Allan Kiuna, has disclosed that he once spent Ksh 100,000 to spoil his teenage girlfriend, Joy Ohon, the daughter of renowned gospel singer, Rose Ohon, during her birthday.

Jeremy’s teenage girlfriend Joy, who was once a child star on popular programme Machachari, had hosted him for a discussion on her Youtube channel when he made the revelations.

Jeremy further said that the least amount of money that he has ever spent on Joy during her birthday is Ksh 50,000.

The bishop’s 21-year-old son also advised ladies to spoil their spouses during birthdays, adding that his girlfriend treated him like a king on his last birthday.

“I personally experienced this with my significant other on my birthday. She put a lot of effort into it. That is what meant everything to me. It meant she really cares,” he added.

Joy and Jeremy have dated for 2 years and they really love each other if the photos they share on social media are anything to go by.

Jeremy confirmed that he is in a relationship with Joy Ohon recently after endless speculations.

He said he can’t wait on the day he will walk her down the aisle.

“I love you more than you can understand. Thank you for making me a better man every day. I can’t wait to finally put a ring on it. But for now, happy two years my love,” he wrote on his Instagram page during their anniversary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.