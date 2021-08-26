Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 August 2021 – Flamboyant city preacher, Allan Kiuna, the founder of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), has turned into a fitness freak after surviving cancer.

The wealthy bishop shared a video at his posh Runda home training hard.

He was doing the sledgehammer workout – an intense workout that is not for the faint-hearted.

“Earlier today doing my sledgehammer workout,” he captioned the video.

Last year, Kiuna confirmed that he was 100 percent cancer-free.

He had been diagnosed with Myeloma cancer.

“When I was diagnosed with Myeloma Cancer. The cancer forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell, it was hard and I even felt like losing hope but, I remained prayerful and my wife was so strong for me,” he revealed during an interview last year.

Here’s a video of the decorated preacher training hard at his posh Runda home.

