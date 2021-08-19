Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 19 August 2021 – A rogue Kenyan preacher, who calls himself Bishop Climate Wiseman, made headlines in the UK after being charged in court on Monday for selling ‘anointed oil’ disguised as a cure for Covid-19.

He has been selling the ‘anointed oil’ to his brainwashed followers for a whooping Ksh 11,000 per bottle.

The fake man of God is a close friend of renowned Kenyan female preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha.

They even hold online sermons together at times.

Natasha, has for a long time, been accused of being a fake preacher and if these are the friends that she keeps, it is no wonder her church is always embroiled in controversies.

Just look at this banner.

