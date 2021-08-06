Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Billionaire businessman Jimi Wanjigi has caused a storm in ODM with his clandestine mission to finish former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to sources, Wanjigi held a series of meetings with aspirants seeking to unseat Raila Odinga’s loyalists in the 2022 poll to cut Baba to size and reduce his influence quantumly.

The reclusive businessman is now being accused of targeting to dislodge some of Raila’s longtime diehard backers in 2022.

Wanjigi, who was a key financier of Raila in 2017 and has declared to vie for the presidency on an ODM ticket, is first targeting to dislodge National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed who is one of Raila’s diehard.

He is said to have hosted Migori politician Amimo Adongo yesterday. Adongo has declared interest in the Suna East Parliamentary seat currently being held by Junet.

Adongo has reportedly disparaged Junet, accusing him of being an absentee lawmaker.

“I am committed to re-energising the party across the country as we head to the primaries later in the year.”

“This was a very fruitful engagement,” Wanjigi said after meeting Adongo.

Wanjigi’s mission in ODM has rattled party loyalists who have dismissed his declaration to challenge Raila for the party’s 2022 presidential ticket.

“We even don’t know where he has been after the 2017 General Election. We also just learnt through the media that he wants to contest for the presidency on an ODM ticket,” stated John Mbadi, the National Assembly Minority Leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST