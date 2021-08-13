Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received yet another boost ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

This is after former Kibra MP aspirant on Green Congress Party, Owiti Owayo, joined his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a Facebook post, Owiti said he will contest for the Kibra seat on a UDA ticket in 2022.

Owiti decided to join Ruto after meeting former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, who will be vying for the gubernatorial seat in Nairobi next year.

“My dream is to get to Parliament by any means necessary and use my seat to sponsor legislation which shall improve the living standards of our people especially women and youth,” he said.

The University of Nairobi alumnus vied for the Kibra MP seat during the 2019 by-election occasioned by the demise of Ken Okoth but lost to Ken’s brother, Imran Okoth, of ODM.

Kibra has been former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political bedroom for years and it remains to be seen what Ruto’s forays in Baba’s strongholds will portend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST