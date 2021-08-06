Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 has received a huge boost after Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, became the latest person to endorse it.

On Friday, Kibwana, who is a renowned political scientist and law lecturer, showered praises on Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying it is the only party that has a future in the country.

Kibwana said the Jubilee Party could have become a national party but it was hijacked by officials whose main agenda was to kick out DP Ruto and his allies.

As we speak, the Jubilee Party is just a shell and it won’t survive past the 2022 General Election, and UDA has taken its space.

The Governor also acknowledged that the Orange Democratic Movement party is a major party in Kenya.

“….JUBILEE could have become a national party, but it is disintegrating.

“ODM has survived as a major party. UDA is gearing to become a national party.

“Emerging is the Jubilee Kieleweke- ODM Coalition, OKA Coalition, and the progressive National Alternative Leadership Convention,” Kibwana stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST