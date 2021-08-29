Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Mt Kenya leaders allied to Jubilee Party have said they are risking their political careers by campaigning for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The leaders led by Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, Kieni MP, Kanini Kega and Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, said marketing Raila in Mt Kenya is risking their careers since they might not be re-elected again in 2022.

The leaders advised the President to look for more presidential candidates who are easily sellable in the region like Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi or Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto is currently viewed as the most potent presidential candidate in Mt Kenya, with most vocal MPs like Kimani Ichungwa(Kikuyu), Ndidi Nyoro(Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua(Mathira), Irungu Kang’ata(Muranga Senator), Alice Wahome(Kandara) among others being part of his Hustler Nation.

However, there has been a slight misunderstanding between DP Ruto and some of his lieutenants like Moses Kuria, the Gatundu South MP, who argues that the region must have its own party.

Kuria has been warning Mt Kenya’s electorate against joining Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

