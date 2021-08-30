Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has suffered a severe blow after veteran KANU bigwig, Musa Sirma, dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto.

During the late former President Daniel Arap Moi‘s regime, Sirma served as MP for Eldama Ravine and Minister for East Africa Community.

On Monday, Sirma was received by Ruto to his new political party UDA (United Democratic Alliance) at the ‘hustler’s mansion’ in Karen.

This defection is seen as a step aimed at uniting the Kalenjin region so that they speak in one voice ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The defection also weakens Moi, who has been engaged in a supremacy battle with Ruto in a bid to control the Kalenjin Community.

According to opinion polls, Ruto, 54, has a steady lead in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST