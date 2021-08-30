Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has suffered a major blow after Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, dumped him.

Prior to the 2017 General Election, Kibwana‘s Muungano Party signed a pre-election pact with Wiper and they even held some joint nominations in some parts of the Ukambani region.

However, on Monday, Kibwana, who is a renowned legal scholar and a constitutional lawyer, said he had ended his association with Wiper and he is now his own man.

Kibwana also said he will use Muungano party to vie for the presidency in 2022.

The 2022 presidential bid has attracted several candidates, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka.

However, as things stand, the 2022 presidential election is a two-horse race between Ruto and Raila.

Others are ‘mules’ according to seasoned political analysts like Prof Herman Manyora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST