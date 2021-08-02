Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a big blow after newly elected Juja MP, George Koimburi ditched the ‘Hustler Movement’.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Koimburi, who was elected on People Empowerment Party (PEP) in May this year, said he is now working with President Uhuru Kenyatta to finish the projects he promised Juja electorate during the by-election.

“I am in good books with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government and I will work with the Jubilee administration,” Koimburi said.

PEP is a party associated with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and Ruto was the man behind the funding of the high stakes by-election.

Koimburi’s statement is a big blow to DP Ruto as he tries to consolidate the popular Mt Kenya vote.

As things stand, DP Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST