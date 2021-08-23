Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022 has suffered a major blow after Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, ditched him and joined Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s bandwagon.

Speaking on Monday, Ngunjiri, who was one of the ardent followers of Ruto in Nakuru County, said his move to join Raila Odinga’s camp was informed by the Court of Appeal‘s decision to reject the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI), which he said was a good document.

Ngunjiri said the BBI process was hijacked by enemies of the people and termed its nullification by the Appellate Court as judicial activism.

“I feel the BBI process was hijacked and politicized by enemies of unity and development,” Ngunjiri said.

The second-term lawmaker further praised Raila Odinga for pushing for the document saying history will judge him fairly for his energy in pushing for democracy and rule of law in the country.

“Raila Odinga has tried for this country and history will judge him fairly, “Ngunjiri stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST