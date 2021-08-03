Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo, was exposed badly yesterday after a video of her getting mushy with an unidentified sponsor in Kampala, Uganda surfaced online.

The video was allegedly taken when she was in Uganda for vacation last month and leaked at a time when she is madly in love with Nick Ndenda.

Those who leaked the video wanted to destroy her new affair with Nick but she remains unbowed.

The faded TV girl has taken to social media and sent a cryptic message to haters after the controversial video leaked online.

Betty put it clear that no one can bring her down and delivered bad news to those who think that they can take away her happiness.

“Really feel sorry for people who marvel at evil. Remember even Satan was defeated.

“You shall too. But me, you can’t me. This is smile is permanent, thanks to God,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.