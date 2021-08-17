Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has no room for negative energy and perhaps that’s why she has been making major moves.

The single mother of one took to her Facebook page and revealed how she deals with online trolls and negative vibes for the last 10 years that she has been in the limelight.

Apparently, she doesn’t read negative stories that are published about her.

Betty said that even her close friends and family members know that she doesn’t entertain negative vibes and so, they don’t forward to her any story that may hurt her.

“Learn to guard your heart. Many times I’m asked how I deal with trolls or haters and what I’ve learnt for the last 10 years of being a public figure is how to protect my heart and energy.

I choose what I consume, I don’t read negative stories, comments about myself plus my close Friends and family never send me things that would affect my spirit. It’s like a bubble. I also learnt the fact that not everyone has to like me. I’m cool with that because the amount of love I get is super crazy,’’ she wrote.

“I’m also alive to the fact that it’s not a “famous people” issue. Anyone can go through this. Could be hate, discrimination from relatives and friends. Learn to be blind to things that crush your soul. You don’t have to hear everything. Who said what about you etc. Block the noise and always put your mental health first. Take care of you,’’ she added.

