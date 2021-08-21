Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – It appears that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was the glue that held Jubilee and Opposition leaders together.

Following yesterday’s ruling that nullified BBI, a number of Uhuru’s allies are now thinking of jumping ship.

Led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, the leaders are now thinking of joining the Hustler Movement that is gaining ground by the day.

After the Court of Appeal declared BBI as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void yesterday, Waiguru hinted at abandoning Uhuru and Raila’s camp.

She declared her intention to have a deep political thought about her future.

While welcoming judgment by the Court of Appeal Judges, Waiguru said she is going to have a serious ‘soul searching’ on her political future.

“Kenya will go on. BBI intended well but we must respect the constitutional authority of the courts and find other legitimate means to achieve Kenya’s unity and prosperity,

“And for some of us, it is time for serious introspection on the political way forward,” Waiguru wrote in a social media post.

Waiguru was one staunch supporter of the BBI but now that it has been stopped, she is looking for other options to remain relevant politically.

The Kenyan DAILY POST