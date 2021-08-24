Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – A notorious conman identified as Bernard Momanyi has been exposed on social media for preying on petrol station attendants.

In the first incident, the cunning motorist drove to a petrol station and ordered the attendant to fill the tank.

After fuelling, he pretended that he was paying the money through Mpesa and sped away.

He was driving a Toyota car registration number KCX 936T.

Case No 1.

In another incident, Bernard drove to a petrol station along Jogoo Road and fuelled the same car but this time around, the car had a different registration number.

After his car was fuelled, he pretended that he had paid Ksh 7,300 for the full tank and when the attendant requested to confirm the Mpesa message, he sped away.

Both cases have been reported to the police but the suspect has not been arrested.

Case No 2.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.