Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – A beautiful South African nurse identified as Angela Motsusi has been taking Antiretroviral drugs (ARVS) since 2011 when she tested positive.

She educates the public about HIV using her social media platforms that have a huge following and always advocates for responsible behaviors.

Angela took to social media and attributed her glowing skin to the ARVs that she has been taking for a decade.

“Remind me again, what do people normally say about HIV-positive people’s skin?

“Thought I should serve some skin this morning. ARVs must be investigated, I think they add some ingredients for extra glow, we can’t be this beautiful guys,” she joked.

And true to her words, her skin is glowing and she is very beautiful.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.