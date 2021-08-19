Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to discredit the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ahead of tomorrow’s ruling.

Speaking at his Karen residence, Ruto blasted the BBI process, saying that it has wasted the Jubilee government’s four years of progress and money.

He noted that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, which gave birth to BBI, has killed Kenya’s vibrant Opposition, which used to put the government on toes, besides killing Jubilee and the Big Four Agenda.

“We lost four years as a nation chasing the wind called BBI.”

“Today, we are net losers…now we have even lost this charade called BBI process.”

“Kenya has lost four precious years which should have been used to do something meaningful,” William Rut said.

This comes as the country awaits the Court of Appeal’s judgment on the fate of BBI, which had been termed unconstitutional by the High Court in May.

The High Court declared the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 unconstitutional, illegal null and void despite being overwhelmingly passed by both Houses of Parliament.

