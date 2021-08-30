Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has joined Kenyans in protesting against the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers from Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence and replacement with officers from the Security of Government Buildings Unit, which is part of the Administration Police.

Speaking on Sunday, Ngunjiri, who is one of DP Ruto’s point men in Nakuru County, said that President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost his sense of direction and accused those near him of misadvising him.

Ngunjiri said Uhuru is frustrating Ruto because he wants Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in 2022.

“Nataka kuambia Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ya kwamba hii Kenya si kama ile ilikua ya Kitambo kwa sababu sisi si wajinga tena.

“Tumeona ameendelea Kunyanyasa Naibu Yake ati kwa sababu anataka Raila akue rais baada ya uchaguzi wa 2022.

“Hii hatutakubali,” Kimani said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST