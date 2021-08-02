Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – Former gospel singer, Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, headlined an event at Klub Laviva on Sunday in the company of his wife Diana Marua.

During the night event that didn’t follow Covid-19 protocols, the controversial singer was caught on camera ‘dirty dancing’ with some slay queens who appeared drunk.

The father of four rubbed his ‘cassava’ on the slay queens’ derrieres as his wife watched.

Bahati has dumped gospel for secular after fortunes in the gospel industry dwindled.

He has a new secular album that he has been promoting in nightclubs.

Here’s a video of the former gospel singer dry humping on drunk slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.