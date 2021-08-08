Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 8, 2021 – As Deputy President William Ruto and his allies continue to protest the arrest and detention of their alleged terrorist friend and Turkish national Aydin Harun, details of what the anti-terror police are doing to him on order from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s top government officials have emerged

In a tweet, Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, said the police officers holding Aydin Harun have denied him, counsel, after getting orders from top government officials.

“Apparently the right to Counsel of one’s choice doesn’t apply to Turkish national Mr.”

“Harun Aydin arrested by the Kenyan Anti-Terror Police Unit.”

“I have been denied access to see him allegedly “on orders from above,” the lawyer wrote.

Aydin, who is at the center of Ruto’s failed trip to Uganda, was arrested and detained at Wilson Airport yesterday by Ant-Terror Police Unit as he tried to sneak into the country from Uganda.

Uhuru’s Government believes that Aydin, who is Ruto’s friend, is a terrorist after having been arrested in Germany over the same in 2001.

