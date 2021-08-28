Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, is a man under siege following his past remarks that Deputy President William Ruto will not make it to the ballot in the 2022 General Election.

This follows the withdrawal and downgrade of Ruto’s security which many Kenyans now believe has something to do with Atwoli’s earlier prophecy, considering it has put the DP’s life in danger.

According to Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, the withdrawal of the DP’s security is in line with a wider plan of which the trade unionist once spoke about, animatedly vowing that Ruto won’t make it to the ballot in 2022.

The outspoken lawmaker said he believes Atwoli had a hand in the withdrawal of Ruto’s elite security detail, and that he must be held accountable in case anything happens to the DP due to his past comments.

“These are not new things to us because we are following a statement from Atwoli.”

“Atwoli is getting closer to achieving his goal that the Deputy President won’t make it to the ballot.”

“So Atwoli has progressed and the withdrawal of the police is part of the plan for him to achieve his agenda.”

“Atwoli must answer this, either today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” Ngunjiri stated.

Ruto has since written to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai claiming his life in danger and that the new security detail and the change of his personal driver might have been sent to his home with an ulterior motive, ostensibly to assassinate him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST