Thursday, August 26, 2021 – COTU Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has now come out to disclose a 2013 incident that caused the major rift between him and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Atwoli claimed that Ruto summoned him and other NSSF board members immediately after taking power in 2013 and the meeting did not end well.

In the meeting, the DP made some proposals that Atwoli claims he found to be unsuitable for NSSF and communicated as much to the DP.

But Ruto didn’t take kindly to his objection to the recommendations that he proposed.

Consequently, when the Cabinet was picked by Uhuru and Ruto days later, Kazungu Kambi, who, according to Atwoli was a Ruto nominee, was given direct orders as Labour CS to make life unbearable for Atwoli and company at the NSSF board.

Atwoli referred to former NSSF Managing Trustee Richard Langat as a boy who he had nurtured and chaperoned to head the parastatal, but Ruto and his cohorts such as Adan Doud Mohammed, who was the trustee chairman of NSSF, ensured that they fought Richard Langat and eventually kicked him out.

The veteran trade unionist also claimed that it was due to the machinations of Ruto and his team that NSSF found itself mired in scandals such as the infamous Taasia deal which saw the body lose billions of shillings.

He disclosed that it was his objection to these questionable dealings that resulted in an attempt to kick him and Jacqueline Mugo out of the board of NSSF.

