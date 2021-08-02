Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Radio Broadcast Assistant

Job Description/Requirements

Essential Knowledge and Skills

  • Must have strong organisational skills.
  • Knowledge of the Radio market, different station and programme styles, and audience demographics.
  • Good knowledge and good ear for sound, music genres, artists and updates.
  • Knowledge and ability to work with different Radio Automation and editing software’s.
  • A high level of IT skills – particularly good word-processing and data handling skills.
  • Ability to learn how to use a variety of recording equipment, and to operate different radio studios.
  • Ability to conduct effective internet research, use relevant computer software for audio recording, editing, and, packaging when necessary.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Creative thinking, idea generation and problem solving skills.
  • Must have confidence and tenacity to pursue information and overcome obstacles.
  • Ability to work independently but also as part of a team.
  • Ability to work effectively under pressure, react quickly, and meet tight deadlines.
  • Determination, diplomacy and excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Empathy and patience, the ability to build rapport and draw information from people.
  • A basic understanding of the law, ethics and industry regulation as they affect Radio production.
  • Self-motivation and adaptability.

Qualifications

  • At least a Diploma in Mass Media, Radio Production, Journalism or a related field.
  • At least one year’s experience in radio production.
  • A good overall knowledge of the radio industry and the specifics.
  • Ability to read and voice scripts will be an added advantage.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Responsible for the station’s imaging
  • Checking if the equipment is in good condition. Live assist for live shows
  • Download and edit shows
  • Editing TV Voiceovers and different programs
  • Cutting adverts and mentions immediately after shows
  • Responsible for monitoring the signal and ensuring we are on air at all times in all our frequencies.
  • Responsible for all technical aspects of the department

How To Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of their CV to hr@familymedia.tv with the job title ‘Radio Broadcast Assistant’ or ‘Social Media Content Creator’ as the email subject.

