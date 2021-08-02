Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Radio Broadcast Assistant

Job Description/Requirements

Essential Knowledge and Skills

Must have strong organisational skills.

Knowledge of the Radio market, different station and programme styles, and audience demographics.

Good knowledge and good ear for sound, music genres, artists and updates.

Knowledge and ability to work with different Radio Automation and editing software’s.

A high level of IT skills – particularly good word-processing and data handling skills.

Ability to learn how to use a variety of recording equipment, and to operate different radio studios.

Ability to conduct effective internet research, use relevant computer software for audio recording, editing, and, packaging when necessary.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Creative thinking, idea generation and problem solving skills.

Must have confidence and tenacity to pursue information and overcome obstacles.

Ability to work independently but also as part of a team.

Ability to work effectively under pressure, react quickly, and meet tight deadlines.

Determination, diplomacy and excellent interpersonal skills.

Empathy and patience, the ability to build rapport and draw information from people.

A basic understanding of the law, ethics and industry regulation as they affect Radio production.

Self-motivation and adaptability.

Qualifications

At least a Diploma in Mass Media, Radio Production, Journalism or a related field.

At least one year’s experience in radio production.

A good overall knowledge of the radio industry and the specifics.

Ability to read and voice scripts will be an added advantage.

Duties and responsibilities

Responsible for the station’s imaging

Checking if the equipment is in good condition. Live assist for live shows

Download and edit shows

Editing TV Voiceovers and different programs

Cutting adverts and mentions immediately after shows

Responsible for monitoring the signal and ensuring we are on air at all times in all our frequencies.

Responsible for all technical aspects of the department

How To Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of their CV to hr@familymedia.tv with the job title ‘Radio Broadcast Assistant’ or ‘Social Media Content Creator’ as the email subject.