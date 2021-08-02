Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Radio Broadcast Assistant
Job Description/Requirements
Essential Knowledge and Skills
- Must have strong organisational skills.
- Knowledge of the Radio market, different station and programme styles, and audience demographics.
- Good knowledge and good ear for sound, music genres, artists and updates.
- Knowledge and ability to work with different Radio Automation and editing software’s.
- A high level of IT skills – particularly good word-processing and data handling skills.
- Ability to learn how to use a variety of recording equipment, and to operate different radio studios.
- Ability to conduct effective internet research, use relevant computer software for audio recording, editing, and, packaging when necessary.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Creative thinking, idea generation and problem solving skills.
- Must have confidence and tenacity to pursue information and overcome obstacles.
- Ability to work independently but also as part of a team.
- Ability to work effectively under pressure, react quickly, and meet tight deadlines.
- Determination, diplomacy and excellent interpersonal skills.
- Empathy and patience, the ability to build rapport and draw information from people.
- A basic understanding of the law, ethics and industry regulation as they affect Radio production.
- Self-motivation and adaptability.
Qualifications
- At least a Diploma in Mass Media, Radio Production, Journalism or a related field.
- At least one year’s experience in radio production.
- A good overall knowledge of the radio industry and the specifics.
- Ability to read and voice scripts will be an added advantage.
Duties and responsibilities
- Responsible for the station’s imaging
- Checking if the equipment is in good condition. Live assist for live shows
- Download and edit shows
- Editing TV Voiceovers and different programs
- Cutting adverts and mentions immediately after shows
- Responsible for monitoring the signal and ensuring we are on air at all times in all our frequencies.
- Responsible for all technical aspects of the department
How To Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of their CV to hr@familymedia.tv with the job title ‘Radio Broadcast Assistant’ or ‘Social Media Content Creator’ as the email subject.
