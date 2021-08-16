Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy No: TUMEL/PROC/ASS/005/12/2021

A Procurement Assistant is a supply chain and logistics professional specialized in ensuring the cost-effective purchase of all materials and services as required by the procurement plan whilst ensuring quality control and compliance with the Company’s policies and procedures. The successful candidate will ensure that procurement practices are undertaken as per the instructions of the Procurement Officer while enforcing transparency and accountability in the procurement process to ensure value for money. The ideal candidate MUST have at least 1 year experience as a procurement assistant.

Key responsibilities:

Identification of needs from user departments through weekly standard

requisition and categorizing requests into discrete groups of similar products.

Keeping a detailed and organized stocks control management system for auditing purposes.

Conduct market research to identify potential suppliers suitable to fulfilling our requirement

Inviting and analyzing negotiated quotations through submission of Standard quote comparison

Raising purchase orders to respective suppliers based on user department’s requirements and following up with accounts team regarding payment.

Coordinating delivery of goods within specified lead time with suppliers by confirming PO, Delivery note, invoice match quality and specifications before acceptance of goods

Ensure safe custody of procurement related documents such as invoices and delivery notes for purposes of reference, supplier dispute and reconciliation of accounts.

Represent the interest of the company in all supplier negotiations, ensure the company gets best deals that project the best value for money, setup, and manage supplier contracts.

Carry out other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned from time to time by your immediate supervisor or other persons in authority.

Professional Requirements and Qualifications:

A Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or Certificate in Stores Management

Must be a Member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM).

Good working knowledge with Microsoft Excel

Work experience of a minimum of 1 year in a busy procurement environment preferably in government set up.

You have strong project management skills: able to juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines and targets.

Excitement about our organizational culture—and in particular, be fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a fire-hose of feedback.

You are a strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills.

You have excellent communication skills, both oral and written

You are a quick learner with a strong growth mindset

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your application including an application letter, an updated CV, Academic and professional certificates and a copy of your National Identity Card on or before 26th August, 2021 before 5:00 pm. The Application should be addressed to; The Ag. Managing Director Technical University of Mombasa Enterprises Limited (TUMEL) P.O BOX 90420-00800 Mombasa. Email applications to be sent to: applications@tumel.co.ke