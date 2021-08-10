Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 8

Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(8) NRW Assistant (Commercial) – Job 1 Positions (1 Year Fixed contract)

Key Responsibilities

  • Tracking all new connections to the billing system to ensure all new connections are being billed
  • Carrying out monthly sales and customer trend analyses, highlighting areas of inconsistencies for management’s attention
  • Analyzing and evaluating incidences of estimated readings from the billing system per Zone and area on a monthly basis including establishment of related trends;
  • Recommending and follow up on remedial actions to reduce incidences of estimated readings including enforcement of meter replacement programs;
  • Customer database updating including such details as correction of tariff category and meter numbers,
  • Confirming if all active customers are billed and identifying specific accounts that have not been billed.
  • Producing monthly Reports on: Never Connected/Unbilled Account Reports and recommending action to eliminate existence of the Never Connected/Unbilled Accounts from the system
  • Evaluating meter reading reports to identify inaccurate readings and other inconsistencies for zone management’s attention
  • Estimating water and revenue losses through illegal connections;
  • Estimating water and revenue losses through customer meter inaccuracies (slow running meters, meter tampering, aged water meters)
  • Estimating unbilled Authorized consumption;
  • Analyzing customer monthly consumption patterns including zero consumptions and give recommendations for corrective actions on the ground;
  • Analyzing customer monthly consumption patterns with an aim of recommending water demand management measures to customers deemed to be having higher than normal consumptions;
  • Undertake continuous professional development to keep up with current engineering and operating trends.
  • Undertake any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Accounting, Business Management of equivalent with 1 year experience or
  • CPA PART 11 with 3 years’ experience or
  • Compliance with Chapter six of the Constitution

Key Skills

  • Communication and interpersonal relations
  • Analytical Skills
  • Planning and organization
  • problem solving

Attributes

  • Team work
  • High level of Integrity Patience and Professionalism
  • Time management
  • customer focus

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

  • The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
  • The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
  • Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  • Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours

