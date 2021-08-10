Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 8
Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(8) NRW Assistant (Commercial) – Job 1 Positions (1 Year Fixed contract)
Key Responsibilities
- Tracking all new connections to the billing system to ensure all new connections are being billed
- Carrying out monthly sales and customer trend analyses, highlighting areas of inconsistencies for management’s attention
- Analyzing and evaluating incidences of estimated readings from the billing system per Zone and area on a monthly basis including establishment of related trends;
- Recommending and follow up on remedial actions to reduce incidences of estimated readings including enforcement of meter replacement programs;
- Customer database updating including such details as correction of tariff category and meter numbers,
- Confirming if all active customers are billed and identifying specific accounts that have not been billed.
- Producing monthly Reports on: Never Connected/Unbilled Account Reports and recommending action to eliminate existence of the Never Connected/Unbilled Accounts from the system
- Evaluating meter reading reports to identify inaccurate readings and other inconsistencies for zone management’s attention
- Estimating water and revenue losses through illegal connections;
- Estimating water and revenue losses through customer meter inaccuracies (slow running meters, meter tampering, aged water meters)
- Estimating unbilled Authorized consumption;
- Analyzing customer monthly consumption patterns including zero consumptions and give recommendations for corrective actions on the ground;
- Analyzing customer monthly consumption patterns with an aim of recommending water demand management measures to customers deemed to be having higher than normal consumptions;
- Undertake continuous professional development to keep up with current engineering and operating trends.
- Undertake any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Diploma in Accounting, Business Management of equivalent with 1 year experience or
- CPA PART 11 with 3 years’ experience or
- Compliance with Chapter six of the Constitution
Key Skills
- Communication and interpersonal relations
- Analytical Skills
- Planning and organization
- problem solving
Attributes
- Team work
- High level of Integrity Patience and Professionalism
- Time management
- customer focus
How to Apply
Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –
The Managing Director
Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,
Off Meru-Embu Road
P.O BOX 2142,60100
EMBU
Note:
- The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month
- The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package
- Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification
CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours
