Embu Water and Sanitation Company LTD, a public water utility company fully owned by the County Government of Embu and with a mandate to provide water and sanitation services in Embu County is seeking to recruit self-driven individuals for the positions: – Job Group 8

Reference: Ewasco/Hr/2021(8) NRW Assistant (Commercial) – Job 1 Positions (1 Year Fixed contract)

Key Responsibilities

Tracking all new connections to the billing system to ensure all new connections are being billed

Carrying out monthly sales and customer trend analyses, highlighting areas of inconsistencies for management’s attention

Analyzing and evaluating incidences of estimated readings from the billing system per Zone and area on a monthly basis including establishment of related trends;

Recommending and follow up on remedial actions to reduce incidences of estimated readings including enforcement of meter replacement programs;

Customer database updating including such details as correction of tariff category and meter numbers,

Confirming if all active customers are billed and identifying specific accounts that have not been billed.

Producing monthly Reports on: Never Connected/Unbilled Account Reports and recommending action to eliminate existence of the Never Connected/Unbilled Accounts from the system

Evaluating meter reading reports to identify inaccurate readings and other inconsistencies for zone management’s attention

Estimating water and revenue losses through illegal connections;

Estimating water and revenue losses through customer meter inaccuracies (slow running meters, meter tampering, aged water meters)

Estimating unbilled Authorized consumption;

Analyzing customer monthly consumption patterns including zero consumptions and give recommendations for corrective actions on the ground;

Analyzing customer monthly consumption patterns with an aim of recommending water demand management measures to customers deemed to be having higher than normal consumptions;

Undertake continuous professional development to keep up with current engineering and operating trends.

Undertake any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

Diploma in Accounting, Business Management of equivalent with 1 year experience or

CPA PART 11 with 3 years’ experience or

Compliance with Chapter six of the Constitution

Key Skills

Communication and interpersonal relations

Analytical Skills

Planning and organization

problem solving

Attributes

Team work

High level of Integrity Patience and Professionalism

Time management

customer focus

How to Apply

Application packages in sealed envelopes which include a Cover Letter, updated CV and certified copies of certificates and testimonials should be delivered to: –

The Managing Director

Embu Water and Sanitation Company Limited EWASCO House,

Off Meru-Embu Road

P.O BOX 2142,60100

EMBU

Note:

The positions are open ONLY to internal candidates already working in EWASCO on contracts, casuals and those whose contracts have expired in the last 1 month

The Vacancy number should be clearly marked on the left top corner of the outer envelope of the application package

Copies of all certificates should be CERTIFIED by the Issuing Institutions

by the Issuing Institutions Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any way will lead to automatic disqualification

CLOSING DATE: 13th August 2021, 17:00 Hours