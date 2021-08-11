Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Responsibilities

  • Develop and present B2C marketing strategies to management along with the proposed budget
  • Implement the marketing strategy making use of the approved platforms
  • Track marketing performance and investments and present monthly reports to management (weekly for social media/digital)
  • Monitor and report on competitor activity
  • Write copy for various marketing distributions (fliers, brochures etc.)
  • Work closely with both the in-house and external creatives to design marketing materials
  • Manage all online content (social media and website) to enhance audience engagement with SEO and Google analytics in consideration
  • Develop new marketing initiatives e.g. events or collaborations to strengthen engagement with the company TA
  • Source for and secure sponsorships that would be beneficial to the business
  • Conduct market research via client questionnaire/surveys

Qualifications

  • Proven ability to develop brand and marketing strategies and communicate recommendations
  • Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) experience is a MUST
  • B2C, aka traditional Kenyan retail
  • Brand development
  • Creation/management of marketing campaigns
  • Product and customer research, including new product development
  • Minimum of two (2) years’ experience in a similar role
  • Ad agency experience is a plus.
  • Extensive experience in a wide range of Marketing functions such as communications, digital marketing, advertising, branding, and social media.
  • Experience in identifying target audiences and devising effective campaigns
  • Excellent understanding of the full marketing mix
  • Strong analytical skills partnered with a creative mind
  • Data-driven thinking and an affinity for numbers
  • Outstanding communication skills
  • Up-to-date with latest trends and marketing best practices
  • Hands-on experience with web content management tools, like WordPress
  • Proficiency in MS Office/Google Workspace
  • Knowledge of SEO and Google Analytics
  • Experience with marketing campaigns on social media

How To Apply

If qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Marketing Assistant” on the subject line by Friday 13th August 2021

