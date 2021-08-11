Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Responsibilities
- Develop and present B2C marketing strategies to management along with the proposed budget
- Implement the marketing strategy making use of the approved platforms
- Track marketing performance and investments and present monthly reports to management (weekly for social media/digital)
- Monitor and report on competitor activity
- Write copy for various marketing distributions (fliers, brochures etc.)
- Work closely with both the in-house and external creatives to design marketing materials
- Manage all online content (social media and website) to enhance audience engagement with SEO and Google analytics in consideration
- Develop new marketing initiatives e.g. events or collaborations to strengthen engagement with the company TA
- Source for and secure sponsorships that would be beneficial to the business
- Conduct market research via client questionnaire/surveys
Qualifications
- Proven ability to develop brand and marketing strategies and communicate recommendations
- Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) experience is a MUST
- B2C, aka traditional Kenyan retail
- Brand development
- Creation/management of marketing campaigns
- Product and customer research, including new product development
- Minimum of two (2) years’ experience in a similar role
- Ad agency experience is a plus.
- Extensive experience in a wide range of Marketing functions such as communications, digital marketing, advertising, branding, and social media.
- Experience in identifying target audiences and devising effective campaigns
- Excellent understanding of the full marketing mix
- Strong analytical skills partnered with a creative mind
- Data-driven thinking and an affinity for numbers
- Outstanding communication skills
- Up-to-date with latest trends and marketing best practices
- Hands-on experience with web content management tools, like WordPress
- Proficiency in MS Office/Google Workspace
- Knowledge of SEO and Google Analytics
- Experience with marketing campaigns on social media
How To Apply
If qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Marketing Assistant” on the subject line by Friday 13th August 2021
