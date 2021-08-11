Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Responsibilities

Develop and present B2C marketing strategies to management along with the proposed budget

Implement the marketing strategy making use of the approved platforms

Track marketing performance and investments and present monthly reports to management (weekly for social media/digital)

Monitor and report on competitor activity

Write copy for various marketing distributions (fliers, brochures etc.)

Work closely with both the in-house and external creatives to design marketing materials

Manage all online content (social media and website) to enhance audience engagement with SEO and Google analytics in consideration

Develop new marketing initiatives e.g. events or collaborations to strengthen engagement with the company TA

Source for and secure sponsorships that would be beneficial to the business

Conduct market research via client questionnaire/surveys

Qualifications

Proven ability to develop brand and marketing strategies and communicate recommendations

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) experience is a MUST

B2C, aka traditional Kenyan retail

Brand development

Creation/management of marketing campaigns

Product and customer research, including new product development

Minimum of two (2) years’ experience in a similar role

Ad agency experience is a plus.

Extensive experience in a wide range of Marketing functions such as communications, digital marketing, advertising, branding, and social media.

Experience in identifying target audiences and devising effective campaigns

Excellent understanding of the full marketing mix

Strong analytical skills partnered with a creative mind

Data-driven thinking and an affinity for numbers

Outstanding communication skills

Up-to-date with latest trends and marketing best practices

Hands-on experience with web content management tools, like WordPress

Proficiency in MS Office/Google Workspace

Knowledge of SEO and Google Analytics

Experience with marketing campaigns on social media

How To Apply

If qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Marketing Assistant” on the subject line by Friday 13th August 2021