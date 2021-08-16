Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



General Maintenance Assistant (Night Shift) – Cysuites Apartment Hotel

Job Type: Full Time

Job Category: Facilities Management

Closing Date: August 22nd, 2021

Location: Nairobi

Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.

These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers

The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.

The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.

CySuites Apartment hotel is looking to hire a passionate and focused individual as a General Maintenance Assistant to work on night shift

Responsibilities

Respond and attend to guest repair requests

Understand and operate advanced electrical, plumbing, refrigeration, and boiler systems.

Update the maintenance work order form / Job card and file them

Ability to interpret readings from meters & gauges and other measuring units.

Ability to focus attention on details, speed and accuracy

Preform maintenance activities in the guest room like plunging toilets, unclogging drains, repairing all types of hardware, electrical equipment including lamps, air conditioners / HVAC and AC ducts

Perform maintenance activities in hotel public areas like plunging toilets, unclogging drains, repairing all types of hardware, plumbing and electrical equipment and cosmetic items

Program TV’s and perform general housekeeping and engineering-related inventory duties

Test, troubleshoot and perform basic repair on all types of equipment

To clean, lubricate, protect, and otherwise maintain all tools and equipment in the hotel

To be available for any emergencies and act in an engineering capacity to protect guests and associates, and preserve the building and its systems during the emergency

Read and understand blueprints, schematic drawings, and technical parts breakdown

Maintain maintenance inventory and requisition parts and supplies as needed

Performs other duties as assigned

Operates and maintains washer, dryer, dry cleaning machine etc.

Operates and maintains folding equipment, presser and iron.

Reports any damage or deficiencies in the laundried items to the laundry manager.

Assist with processing guests clothing on the correct equipment / machines using the appropriate chemicals and temperature.

To monitor fire Alarm / Life Safety System systems as necessary, to be fully informed of the system operation and to handle emergencies involving the systems

Perform any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Any relevant formal education relating to building maintenance

Practical Knowledge of maintenance

Work experience of at least 1 years in a busy hotel or serviced apartment

Innovative and solution oriented individuals

Responsible and able to work under pressure while maintaining confidentiality and courtesy towards guests

How to Apply

