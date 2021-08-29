Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Customer Care Officer

Job Purpose

To assist in the execution of the KEBS Customer Experience policies, procedures, for purpose of facilitating and providing support of Standardization, Metrology and Conformity Assessment to deliver on the KEBS vision and mandate.

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

I. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

N/A

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Receives, sorts, registers, classifies, and documents all customer complaints to improve on service delivery.

Collects and tabulates all customer feedback from suggestion boxes at Kenya Bureau of Standards to enhance service delivery.

Collects data at customer contact points for development of trends to enhance organizational intelligence.

Supports the Customer Experience officer in compiling Loyal Customer Visit reports to enable follow up on identified service gaps and enable decision making.

Collects data from departments to assist in development of frequently asked questions to disseminate information to the public.

fMonitors the Customer Experience inbox and escalate customer enquiries and complaints to the

Customer Experience Manager and/or Assistant Customer Experience Manager.

Supports the Customer Experience officer in mystery shopper activities to get intelligence on KEBS service delivery in order to enhance service delivery and improve customer satisfaction in the organization.

Takes minutes during divisional meetings for action planning and future reference

Prepares divisional daily and weekly reports for process monitoring

Requisitions of stationery and materials from the procurement stores for the Customer Experience division.

Assists in logistical arrangements during the various Customer Experience activities.

Files and updates departmental records in order to ensure easy retrieval of information.

Implements the KEBS adopted management systems to ensure continual improvement of the processes.

Implements the KEBS adopted management system to ensure continual improvement process.

Job Dimensions

Financial Responsibility

N/A

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institutions: furniture, computers, telephone

Decision Making / Job Influence: N/A

Working Conditions

Works predominantly within the office and

Expected to travel within the country

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

Diploma in Marketing, Public Relations, Business Administration, Communications or social sciences.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Sign Language will be an added advantage

Previous relevant work experience required.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Functional

Time management skills

Branding strategies

Communication skills

Digital marketing/ e commerce skills

How To Apply

Application form including testimonials shall be filled and submitted online via KEBS website on or before 10 September 2021. All testimonials MUST be saved with applicant’s ID.N0. e.g.20441558_CV.pdf.

The Application should include attachments of;

Cover Letter Curriculum Vitae Copies of Academic and Professional certificates Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Tax Compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance (EACC) Credit Reference Bureau clearance (CRB) Clearance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

IMPORTANT NOTICE; Upon successful upload and submission of the application, the applicant will receive a system-generated email notification that the job application details have been successfully submitted.

Persons with disability and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Academic qualifications of external origin MUST be accompanied with a recognition certificate from relevant body.

All degree applicants for engineering related positions must be Registered as a Graduate Engineer where applicable.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Bureau of Standards on www.kebs.org to apply