Closing date: August 9, 2021

BACKGROUND:

Windle International Kenya (WIK) is a humanitarian education organization providing education to refugees and needy Kenyans. WIK was founded in 1977 with the belief that good education was essential if Africa was to meet the challenges it faced. We are working with communities in Dadaab, Fafi, Wajir South, Turkana West, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Kakuma Refugee Camp and Kalobeyei Settlement on education projects.

The Turkana West University Campus project is envisioned as a Hub for hosting educational programs from different tertiary education institutions and partners with the aim of establishing a space with the requisite physical and digital infrastructure to mount onsite, online and blended learning programs. Once operational, the campus will allow students from Turkana West and beyond to receive holistic support: refugee and host community children have access to a learning Hub offering tertiary education opportunities that are relevant through a blended approach to course delivery, on-site mentorship, advice and tutoring, and courses that have been localized to ensure accessibility to local students

Windle International Kenya is seeking for a suitable candidate to fill the position of Assistant Administrator to support in the day to day administration of the Hub. The Assistant Administrator will also take the lead in the provision of digital learning in all the WIK Kakuma learning institutions.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

The Assistant Administrator will deputize the Administrator in the coordination of activities in the Hub. Their responsibilities will include:

· Deputizing the Administrator

· Train teachers on integrating ICT in teaching

· Ensure digital content is updated regularly

· Supporting in the day to day administration of the hub

· Supporting in student welfare

· Maintain updated files on all records related to the hub

· Support in the planning of the events and organizing itineraries for visitors

· Oversee facilities management and service persons engagement

QUALIFICATIONS

· A degree in Education with additional specialization ICT

· At least three years’ experience coordinating education activities as well as strong experience in the provision of education on digital platforms

· Additional experience in providing technical and personal support to students

· Competent computer skills

· Ability to work well in unstable and frequently changing security environments

· Willingness to work and live in often remote areas under basic conditions

How to Apply

If you wish to apply for this position, please submit your application through our recruitment portal https://forms.gle/t5Gx6B3bTN78xW2d6 Deadline for applications is Monday 9th August 2021.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Windle International – Kenya selection processes reflect our commitment to equal opportunity regardless of one’s gender, disability, religion or ethnic affiliation. We work in schools and are committed to safeguard children from abuse. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.